‘DWTS’ Champ Sharna Burgess Posts Stunning Sunset Photo In Canada Ahead Of Season 28 Cast Reveal

The reigning 'Dancing With the Stars' winner looked gorgeous during a trip to Ontario.

Sharna Burgess is taking in the sights during her downtime from Dancing with the Stars. The Australian pro dancer— who cha-cha’d her way to her first-ever mirrorball trophy alongside celeb partner Bobby Bones last fall— posted a gorgeous sunset photo taken during a recent visit to Canada. In the photo, Sharna is looking off to the side as she stands in front of a glistening body of water at sunset in Muskoka, Ontario.

In her caption, the raven-haired DWTS pro noted the “love, laughs and memories” she had during her trip. While she didn’t respond to inquiries as to what she was doing in Canada, some fans in the comments section noted that the wedding of Sharna’s former DWTS partner, Indy Car driver James Hinchcliffe, took place in Canada over the weekend. Hinchliffe’s wife, Rebecca Dalton, even thanked Sharna in an Instagram post about the couple’s first wedding dance.

While Sharna is a stunner in her own right, commenters on her post also noted the beauty of Muskoka.

“One of my favorite places to see a sunset,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Enjoy our breathtaking Canadian sunsets!! World-class kinda stunning! ”

Sharna’s gorgeous new post comes just weeks ahead of the cast announcement for Dancing With the Stars. Fans are ready for a new season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition after a skipped spring cycle this year. While Sharna’s win with Bobby Bones was controversial—the radio host had the lowest scores in the finals but was carried in the competition due to fan votes—fans would love to see her back in the competition for Season 28.

Sharna posted a cryptic post to Instagram as she recalled an incredible year of new adventures and challenges. The Aussie pro had a whirlwind year that included a judging stint on the Australian version of the reality dancing competition as well as a role in the stage show The Storm, show which features her acting, singing, and dancing. In her post, Sharna seemed to be saying goodbye to Dancing with the Stars as she thanked the ABC reality show for all of the opportunities that have come her way over the past decade.

But don’t worry, Sharna quickly added that she was only reflecting and expressing gratitude.

“I know the new season is coming up, THERE IS NO HIDDEN MESSAGE OR HINT HERE, just a lot of love and gratitude I wanted to share after a moment of reflection,” the DWTS pro wrote.

Sharna Burgess previously told Dance Network she feels excited and energized after not having worked on Dancing With the Stars for nearly a full year.

“My creativity has been able to rest and be inspired for 12 months. That’s awesome that someone like me is busting at the seams to get out and create, teach and nurture again,” she said.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC on Monday, Sept. 16.