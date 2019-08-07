Elizabeth Hurley Goes Topless In Tiny Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley let it all hang out in her most recent social media photo, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

On Wednesday, Elizabeth Hurley took to her Instagram account to share a racy picture of herself going topless while relaxing in a swimming pool.

In the sexy snapshot, the actress is seen sporting a pair of tiny bikini bottoms. The swimwear was white with blue stripes, and boasted a chain element on the side.

However, it seems that Elizabeth opted to keep the bikini top off as she floated in the pool with naked from the waist up. Hurley had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and pulled back behind her head for the snap.

She also donned a full face of makeup in the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering eye shadow. She also added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Elizabeth turned to her side as she posed for the photo, and used her arms to cover her bare chest while giving a sultry stare and a smirk into the camera. Her tiny waist and curvy backside can be seen clearly under the water.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elizabeth Hurley is known for showing off her bikini body on social media, and her fans love it. However, despite her gorgeous looks the actress still finds herself to be single.

However, she did reveal that she would be willing to date if she could find someone very special.

“All of my boyfriends, husbands, and fiancees [sic] have been my best friends, so it’s a terrible gap they leave. I think that’s when you learn the importance of having other sources of comfort, fun, and intimacy. You feel cozy with people that have been your best friends for 30 years, but occasionally you’ll meet someone who you click with — it’s important to keep yourself open to that,” Elizabeth previously told the Daily Mail.

Hurley is no stranger to dating, and has had many high-profile relationships in her past. The actress has previously dated NBA star Steve Nash, film producer Steve Bing, and actors like Matthew Perry, Denis Leary, Tom Sizemore, and Hugh Grant. She was also married to millionaire Arun Nayar.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Elizabeth Hurley’s life, as well as her sexy bikini photos, by following her on social media.