Here’s Why ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Has A ‘Beef’ With Tyler Cameron & His Public Dates With Gigi Hadid

Just one week ago, The Bachelorette fans felt they had reason to hope that perhaps Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron could make a serious go of a renewed romance. The two came face-to-face during the live After the Final Rose special and she admitted she still had strong feelings for them. Within a matter of days, however, he was spotted out on dates in New York City with supermodel Gigi Hadid and now Hannah’s admitting that she’s got some strong feelings about all of this.

Hannah and Tyler did meet up for drinks last Thursday night at her place in Los Angeles. He was spotted leaving her apartment the next morning, but over the weekend, he was spotted out with Gigi. He seemingly went back to Hadid’s place late that evening and the two were spotted on a second date earlier this week.

Initially, Hannah tried to play it cool when asked about the Tyler and Gigi situation. However, The Bachelorette star just talked with former leads Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno on their new podcast and Brown was seemingly ready to be a bit more forthright in how she feels about this awkward scenario.

As E! News shares, Hannah admitted to Ali and Rachel that this has all been a bit confusing for her. During the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Brown noted that Tyler can do whatever he wants, as they are not dating one another, and she says she’s fine with it.

At the same time, Hannah says she has no shame in admitting she still has feelings for Tyler. Brown says that she’s focused on moving forward and she’s not planning on being tied to Tyler or anyone else right now.

Rachel noted that her issue is that it seemed a little disrespectful for Tyler to be out on such public dates right after praising Hannah on social media and writing about how important respect is. Rachel said that was essentially her beef with the situation, and that’s where Hannah got real and admitted she agreed.

“I think that’s my beef with it too. And the thing is…we are not dating dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both like knowing that there’s still something there. And when you are in the public eye, you do just have to be respectful of each other. Yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is OK.”

The “two days” reference, for those Bachelorette fans who may not be following every development here, would seem to refer to Hannah spending the night with Tyler last Thursday into Friday morning and then his being spotted with Gigi in NYC on Saturday night.

Until recently, Tyler had seemingly been a potential frontrunner to be The Bachelor this winter. As The Inquisitr noted, insiders are saying that even if Cameron is interested in doing it, he may now be essentially in third place in a three-person battle. Right now, Peter Weber and Mike Johnson are supposedly tied in the lead.

When Hannah was asked what she thought about Tyler being The Bachelor, she did have a saucy reply.

“I mean I think he is, uh, um…I mean I think he likes to date around, so maybe he would be a good Bachelor.”

In perhaps one more saucy retort to all of this drama, Hannah shared via her Instagram Stories that the Lizzo song “Truth Hurts” is essentially her anthem right now. She said she doesn’t know when she’ll stop playing it, and she happened to share a snippet of the song that included lyrics that seem especially pertinent to her life right now.

“I will never, ever, ever, ever, ever be your side chick

I put the sing in single

Ain’t worried ’bout a ring on my finger”

In fact, Hannah shared another tidbit later in her Instagram Stories showing her out on the town, having a blast, noting that the Lizzo song seems to follow her everywhere she goes these days. Another bit of “Truth Hurts” could be heard in the background and The Bachelorette star joked about being ready to twerk.

At this point, it would certainly appear that Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are headed in different directions and that a romantic relationship together isn’t in the cards for the pair. It’s not clear yet how serious things will get for Tyler and Gigi Hadid, but Hannah seems ready to be single for now and The Bachelorette fans are rooting for her to be strong and happy on her own.