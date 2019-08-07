Brielle Biermann Flaunts Perky Derriere In Barely-There White Bikini

The reality star showed off her curves in a sexy snap.

Brielle Biermann showed off her fit physique in her latest Instagram post. The picture was taken at the Biermann’s recent family vacation in Turks and Caicos. The tan and toned blonde looked sun-kissed in a tiny white bikini. In the sultry snap, the 22-year-old stood at the shoreline, dipping her feet into the clear water. Her skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination. Brielle’s toned abs, incredible curves, and perky derriere were on full display.

Brielle’s followers seemed to love the racy post.

“Why are you perfect,” wrote a fan.

“Okay HOTTTTIEEEE ZAYYYYUUUMMM,” commented another, adding a fire emoji.

“Ugh seriously goals,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The sexy pic has racked over 52,500 likes.

The reality star has recently been romantically linked to athlete Justin Hooper, reported E! News. The pair was spotted together at YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul’s Las Vegas wedding. Both Justin and Brielle looked incredible in their formal wear. Brielle rocked a figure-hugging, champagne-colored dress, pairing it with gold heels and earrings. Justin wore a blush-colored jacket, a matching tie, and black slacks.

According to E! News, Brielle’s rumored beau was a pitcher for UCLA and was later drafted by the Kansas City Royals. The baseball player is a West Coast native, originally from San Mateo, California.

The reality star posted a picture of the pair on her Instagram, furthering speculation they were dating. However, the 22-year-old implied in the comments section that their relationship quickly fizzled out.

“I heard he was bored and uninteresting,” said a fan.

“No he was just uninterested. Made me laugh all night,” replied Brielle.

Brielle appears to have a preference for athletes. The television personality previously dated Chicago White Sox pitcher, Michael Kopech, for two years. The couple split in March 2018.

Brielle confirmed the breakup in a since deleted tweet, noted E! News.

“It is true. We have a lot going on right now we decided it would be for the best. What’s meant to be will always be,” the Don’t Be Tardy star wrote.

As reported by People, Michael proposed to Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan in June. The White Sox star popped the question in front of a waterfall in Mooney Falls, Arizona. The 23-year-old shared the engagement video for his 296,000 followers to enjoy.

“I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly… Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a s*** ton of reasons, but we’re not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait?” read the caption.

To see more of Brielle, be sure to watch Don’t Be Tardy on Bravo.