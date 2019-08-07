Gwen Stefani To Headline The 2019 Singapore Grand Prix

According to E! Online, Gwen Stefani will be headlining the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines 2019 Singapore Grand Prix.

She is scheduled to perform at one of the biggest annual events in Singapore with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Muse, who are also on the bill.

“This is not Stefani’s first time in sunny Singapore as she [performed] to a sold-out crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2007, during her ‘Sweet Escape World Tour.’ Fans can expect another spectacular show as Gwen Stefani performs fan-favorite hits at the Padang Stage on Saturday, 21 September at the Marina Bay Street Circuit,” E! reported.

“The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix features the world’s finest drivers going wheel-to-wheel at night. Top figures in racing will be there to race, reaching speeds of up to 320km/h, threading the barriers around Singapore’s picturesque skyline.”

Stefani’s concert will take place after the race. Tickets to watch the concert and the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix vary in price — S$188 for a single-day Saturday ticket and S$278 for a three-day ticket.

For the past year, Gwen has been performing in her own Las Vegas residency show “Just A Girl” at the Zappos Theater. Recently, The Inquisitr noted her audience expressing that they can’t get enough of the show and that they desire to see it again.

The show contains many of her hits as a solo artist, a member of No Doubt, and a couple of familiar covers, per Setlist.fm.

Stefani rose to fame when she was the lead singer of the hugely successful ’90s band No Doubt. Their breakthrough album, Tragic Kingdom, has been certified diamond after sales of 10 million copies in the U.S. alone, per RIAA. The album contained the huge hits “Don’t Speak,” “Just A Girl,” and “Spiderwebs.”

Since then, they have released three more studio albums — Return of Saturn, Rock Steady, and Push and Shove.

After embarking on a solo career in 2004, Gwen’s career went from strength to strength. Her debut album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby., was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards and contained her first solo No. 1 single, “Hollaback Girl.” She has released three more records since — The Sweet Escape, This Is What The Truth Feels Like, and You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

While busy promoting her own music, she also had her own clothing lines at the time. Last week, she revealed that in honor of Target’s 20th anniversary, she will be bringing back her Harajuku Mini range next month. Her fans instantly freaked out, which The Inquisitr reported.

To keep up with Gwen’s busy career, follow her on Instagram where her account boasts over 8.9 million followers.