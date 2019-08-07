Porsha Williams Is Excited For Kenya Moore’s Return To ‘RHOA,’ Says She’s Only Filmed With NeNe Leakes Once

Porsha Williams is dishing on 'RHOA' Season 12.

Porsha Williams is happy about Kenya Moore’s return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

During an interview with AOL‘s Gibson Johns on August 7, Williams opened up about Moore’s comeback and admitted that the two of them have become close after welcoming their first children months ago.

“She only took a season off to be a mom and to be a newlywed. It’s fine, girl, take your little break, but you gotta come on back,” Williams told the outlet of her thoughts on Moore’s return.

While Williams and Moore haven’t always been close, Williams said she and Moore have a great friendship now and she’s excited to show that to fans throughout the upcoming episodes.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will recall, Moore was left out of the Season 11 cast after failing to showcase her marriage to husband Marc Daly on Season 10. However, during the finale episode, Moore was seen briefly in a cameo role at a party thrown by Cynthia Bailey.

Although Moore was seen pregnant on the show, she gave birth to her first daughter Brooklyn in November of last year and several months later, in March of this year, Williams welcomed her first daughter Pilar with her on-again, off-again fiancé Dennis McKinley. Needless to say, the two women “absolutely” bonded over their experiences as new moms.

“It helps us get over that hump of where we used to be,” Willliams explained.

Speaking of her relationship with Leakes, which was extremely strained at the end of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11, Williams said she wasn’t sure about where they stand with one another today. After all, they have barely seen one another since filming wrapped on Season 11 last year.

“I haven’t filmed with NeNe. No, I haven’t,” Williams said before quickly correcting herself. “I lied, actually, one time I did, but I just didn’t even remember it.”

According to AOL’s report, rumors have been swirling for months which have suggested that Leakes has been refusing to film scenes for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 with both Williams and Moore. However, fans now know that Leakes filmed with Williams on at least one occasion.

As for Moore, it’s hard to say whether or not she’s come face-to-face with Leakes on camera for Season 12.

Williams, Moore, Leakes, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year or early next year for the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.