Emily Ratajkowski Goes Nearly Nude Under Open Shirt In Minuscule String Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski and her famous curves are getting noticed on Instagram again for all the right reasons.

On Wednesday, August 7, the stunner’s swimwear and clothing line Inamorata Woman shared a new photo of the 28-year-old modeling a few pieces from the collection, and the post is getting fans hot under their collars. The social media snap caught Emily standing outside on a large balcony, finding a bit of shade underneath green, leafy tree. Of course, her surrounding were hardly noticed by the account’s 461,000 followers, who were instead captivated by the model’s sizzling, skin-baring display that left very little to the imagination.

Emily’s nearly nude look consisted of a number of her own products from the line. Tags on the steamy snap indicate she was sporting the El Camino top in leopard print, which she used as a cover up for the Las Olas Top and Bottom, though the pieces were so minuscule that the babe looked nearly nude underneath her shirt. Just the corners of the Emrata’s triangle-style bikini top barely peaked out from underneath the oversized cover up, leaving nearly nothing but cleavage within eyesight. The number’s extra long ties wrapped tight around her exposed midsection, accentuating her rock hard abs and slender frame as best as they could.

Mean while, the Las Olas Bottoms seemed to provide the most coverage of the entire bikini set, but, in reality, the bombshell’s lower half was still almost completely bare. The itty-bitty bottoms covered only what was necessary, leaving her long, toned legs exposed and — had she not been wearing the El Camino — her curves as well. The bottoms matched its top not only with its leopard print pattern, but its thin string waistband that sat high on her hips to highlight her trim waist.

Emily added a bit of edge to her look with a pair of trendy round sunglasses, and covered her decolletage with a stack of necklaces that drew eyes towards her bare bosom even more. She also added a pair of thick hoop earrings for a bit more bling to her scandalous ensemble. Her brunette tresses were styled in a top knot that sat high on her head, while a few wisps fell out to perfectly frame her face and striking features.

It didn’t take long for fans of both the clothing line and the smokeshow to take notice of her NSFW look. At the time of this writing, the photo has already racked up over 2,600 likes within just 25 minutes of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the second. Several took their admiration to the comments section to compliment Emily on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another called her a “beauty.”

Others simply used emoji to express their love for the shot, with most opting for the flame emoticon.

Emily frequently takes to social media to show off pieces from her collection. A recent addition to her personal Instagram account saw her showing off her impressive physique again in the Beacon’s wrap one-piece that did her nothing but favors and drove her millions of followers absolutely wild.