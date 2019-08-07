‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, August 8: Brooke Interrogates Zoe & Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 8 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will interrogate Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Beth’s grandmother will demand answers from the people who have betrayed her family so much.

Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) have just found out that Phoebe is really Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). They were blown away when Flo admitted that she has never given birth before and that the baby really belonged to Hope.

However, the pieces of the puzzle are beginning to fit together for Brooke. B&B fans saw that she remembered that when they first discussed the adoption, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) did not know what they were talking about. Shauna told Flo to tell everyone that she had never been pregnant before and that she did not give birth. In hindsight, Brooke will realize that Shauna was telling the truth.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, indicate that Brooke will grill Zoe, Flo, and Shauna about their deceit. She wants the details about the cover-up and may even want to know who also knew that the baby was Hope’s. As B&B fans know, Xander Avant (Adain Bradley), Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), and the late Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) were the only other people who were privy to this information.

Brooke will lash out at Flo and Shauna. She may remind them how the Logan family welcomed them into the fold. As Storm Logan’s only child, they were excited to have a part of the brother whom they had lost. Now Flo and her mother have betrayed them in the worst possible way.

Flo may try to tell Brooke her side of the story. She always wanted to come clean, but those around her discouraged her from doing so. In fact, she may even pin the blame on Thomas. The designer threatened her life when she wanted to tell Hope and Liam the truth.

As for Zoe, Brooke may also have a few choice words for the Forrester Creations’ model. Zoe tried to protect her father even when she knew that he had committed a crime. When Zoe tries to defend him again, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will inform her that he has already called the cops on him.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.