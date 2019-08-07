‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Doesn’t Think Emily Simpson Is Any Fun

Shannon Beador wants Emily Simpson to look in the mirror.

Shannon Beador doesn’t understand why she and Emily Simpson have not yet formed a friendship.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on August 6, Beador said that while it was Simpson who suggested she was no fun during the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2018, she’d love to hand Simpson a mirror so that she can take a long, hard look at her own behavior.

“She said to me all last season, ‘Where’s Fun Shannon? I wanna see Fun Shannon.’ And my question right back is, well, where’s Fun Emily? Because I don’t see a lot of fun,” Beador said.

“I don’t mean to be cruel to her, but you know, if you’re going to say that I’m not fun, like, look at yourself too,” she added.

While Beador wasn’t in the best place during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 due to her then-impending divorce from ex-husband David Beador, she lost 40 pounds and “gained a lot of fun” ahead of production on the show’s 14th season and promised that Fun Shannon “is back.”

Beador and her former husband called it quits on their marriage in October 2017 and earlier this year, their divorce was finalized.

The ex-couple had been married for 17 years and share three children with one another.

In addition to failing to form a friendship with Simpson after she was added to the cast last year, Beador also opted against a relationship with Gina Kirschenheiter, who was added to the show at the same time as Simpson.

During an interview with The Daily Dish in 2018, via Romper, Kirschenheiter revealed that while she made an effort to get to know Beador and establish a relationship with her, she was stood up by Beador after planning for a night out and later learned Beador chose to instead spend her night out with Kelly Dodd.

“[Shannon] texted me an hour before we were supposed to be there to tell me she couldn’t make it, and I had a babysitter, so I paid for a babysitter, and then that evening, she went to dinner to The Quiet Woman with Kelly Dodd and put it all over social media,” Kirschenheiter revealed to the outlet, confirming she has “zero relationship” with Beador.

To see more of Beador, Simpson, Kirschenheiter, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.