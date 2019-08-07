Jenelle Evans Responds In ‘Chickens’ Pic That Saw Her Dubbed A Terrible Mother

It’s been three days since Jenelle Evans posted a photo of her three children holding farm poultry. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram earlier this week for an upbeat snap showing Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley enjoying some hands-on animal time.

As The Inquisitr reported, the update sparked outrage with one of the most upvoted comments slamming Jenelle. The 27-year-old was called an “unfit pet owner and mother” by a user, and the comment now sits at over 422 likes. With many other fans taking to the post’s comments section to express anger, it’s safe to say that this social media update was a controversial one. Jenelle’s parenting was questioned by many users.

Remarks, of course, pertain to Jenelle and husband David Eason’s recent headline-making: David allegedly shot and killed the family’s dog Nugget earlier this year.

Jenelle appears to have responded to a fan. While the mother of three doesn’t seem to have clapped back to any of the haters, she has taken the time to reply to one of the most positive replies left to her image.

“So cute!!” the fan wrote.

“Thanks girly!” Jenelle replied.

The alleged shooting of Nugget has proven both high-profile and somewhat damaging to Jenelle’s career. This star now comes as a former Teen Mom 2 member following the MTV franchise appearing to have fired her.

A spokesperson for Teen Mom appeared to make their views on Jenelle very clear in a statement made to Us Weekly.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Jenelle doesn’t appear to have quietened down on her social media since leaving the franchise. The star has posted (and since deleted) a picture of a positive pregnancy test, per The Inquisitr, although her permanent updates appear to have been showcasing her family life. Jenelle has shared throwback photos of herself with David and the kids, alongside reminders of how well her little ones are progressing at school.

Jenelle isn’t the only member of the MTV franchise to have made an exit this year. Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham is also an ex-member, following her departure earlier this year. The 28-year-old’s internet-circulated sex tapes and raunchy online presence is largely considered to be the reason for her having been let go, although Farrah’s take is that her exit was a choice on her part, per Cosmopolitan.

Fans wishing to see more of Jenelle should follow her Instagram account.