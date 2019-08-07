Haley Kalil Sizzles In Wet Topless Pic Shared By ‘Sports Illustrated’ In Honor Of Her Birthday

Haley Kalil just celebrated her 27th revolution around the sun, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue couldn’t let the special day go unnoticed. On Tuesday, August 6, the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of racy photos from her shoot in Kenya to honor her birthday, but the model’s fans are really the ones celebrating today.

In the first photo of the series, Kalil is lying face down in the ocean as she props her body up on her hands. The model is not wearing anything on her torso, but she is low enough so that her chest lightly touches the water, in a way that covers her modesty and censors the photo. The former Miss Minnesota — who is also know for being married to NFL player Matt — completed her look with a pair of black bikini bottoms that sit high on her low back while its thong cut puts her derriere front and center. According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the swimsuit she is wearing in this photo is by Hay Hay Couture.

Kalil is looking at the camera from over her stretched left arm a fierce gaze and lips parted in a seductive way. The model is wearing her wet red hair swept over to one side and down as it cascades over her shoulder and arm, brushing the ocean.

The second photo Sports Illustrated shared in this post sees Kalil in a deep blue two-piece swimsuit that features a straight-cut top with an interesting array of straps that tie behind the neck and wraps around through the front as well. The bottoms once again sit high on her sides in a way that highlights the natural curves of her body. This time around, the model is facing the camera as she leans back onto her hands, which are dipped in the ocean.

The post, which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its more than 2 million Instagram followers, racked up over 20,100 likes and upwards of 120 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the magazine — and the model — took to the comments section to praise Kalil’s beauty and to wish her a happy birthday.

“Happy bday gorgeous girl!!!” her fellow SI model Brooks Nader wrote.

“Dude when i met her i thought i had to poke her cause her beauty is unreal,” a fan detailed.

“So provocative!!! [three fire emoji] happy birthday,” a third fan raved.