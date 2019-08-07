Blonde Bombshell Kinsey Wolanski Busts Out Of Bikini In Latest Snap

Kinsey Wolanski appears to be taking advantage of the summer months by wearing as little as possible. On Wednesday, the model shared a photo on Instagram in which she was wearing a bikini that could hardly contain her assets.

In the snap, the blonde bombshell wore a green bikini with white stitching. The classic triangle top barely contained her chest and the high-cut, tiny bottoms left nothing to the imagination. The sexy ensemble showcased the beauty’s enviable figure. Wearing a full face of makeup with natural shades, Wolanski wore her long hair in loose waves tossed over one shoulder. Standing outside near a door, the beauty looked stunning as she glanced off to the side.

The geotag for the photo said Wolanski was in the British Virgin Islands, and in its caption, she said she was looking at the beach while the photo was taken. Fans were enamored with the popular snap, which garnered over 180,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments within an hour of going live. Many followers couldn’t help but comment on how pretty she looked.

Fans of the American model will remember that she catapulted to fame after she streaked across the field at the Champions League final game in Madrid, Spain, on June 1.

The New York Post reported experts estimated the prank was worth $4.8 million. Wolanski spent five hours in jail for the stunt but said it may have been the best thing she could have done for her career.

“By the time I’m 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that,” Kinsey said.

“I plan to do a lot more streaking to raise my profile. After I was released from jail I had gone from 300,000 followers on Instagram to over two million. You can’t buy that kind of publicity. Suddenly, I was famous all over the world and had job offers flooding in,” she said of the stunt.

The model also said that she didn’t think the prank did any harm, adding that the fans loved it and police officers were asking for a photograph before she left jail.

Fans wanting to keep up with what Wolanski will do next can follow her Instagram account.