Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Learns That Phoebe Is Beth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that one mother’s miracle will mean another mother’s heartache. While Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is celebrating that her daughter is alive, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will find out that her daughter may be taken away from her.

From the moment that Steffy laid eyes on the infant, she knew that she was meant to be Kelly’s (Zoe Pennington) sister. She told her mother that she wanted to go ahead with the adoption and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) paid the hefty sum of $50,000 to Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). As far as Steffy was concerned, everything was above board. She trusted that her mother’s colleague was a legit broker and had Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) go through the paperwork.

She could not have been more wrong. Flo was just posing as the baby’s mother. In fact, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) had swapped Hope’s baby while she was passed out after she gave birth at the Catalina clinic. He made Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) believe that their daughter had died during childbirth. However, he had just sold her to Steffy so that he could pay his gambling debt and prevent some goons from harming his daughter.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam and Hope will have the daunting task of telling Steffy that Phoebe is Beth. Hope has also just found out that her daughter was alive and rushed over to the cliff house with Liam. They sent Amelia (Nicola Posener) home as they relished some time with the baby they thought had died.

It was an emotional reunion as they pledged to make a new start with her. Hope told Beth that they would erase that fateful night on Catalina Island and begin again. Liam kissed Hope and they vowed that they would start again.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that they will first need to break the news to an unsuspecting Steffy. It seems as if Steffy will return home and see Hope bonding with the baby. Of course, she will wonder what is going on. Liam and Hope will tell Steffy that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) was right. Phoebe is Beth.

Steffy’s whole world will fall apart as they tell her the sordid tale of the baby swap, per She Knows Soaps. She will be devastated to learn that she will have to give up the baby girl she has been raising as her own.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.