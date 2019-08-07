WWE Rumors: Update On Roman Reigns’ Attacker, Huge ‘SummerSlam’ Match Scrapped Entirely

Last night's cliffhanger on "SmackDown Live" may end up leading nowhere soon.

Over the course of the last couple of weeks, one of the main storylines has been the mysterious attacks coming at Roman Reigns. Many have wondered who may be behind them or where this is all leading, and SmackDown Live provided some answers, but did it give all of them? Even though Rowan was revealed as the man responsible for the attacks, this may not end up leading to a rumored SummerSlam match as originally thought.

At the end of SmackDown Live, Reigns went into the locker room for some answers and he came across Buddy Murphy. As recapped by the official website of WWE, Reigns roughed up Murphy until he spilled that it was Rowan who was the one trying to injure Reigns with the forklift and car.

SmackDown went off the air with Reigns on the TitanTron as Rowan and Daniel Bryan looked on from the ring, but nothing more was said. Nothing was actually resolved in any way.

As reported by The Inquisitr, rumors were going around that the reveal would lead to a tag team match at SummerSlam with Reigns and Samoa Joe vs. Rowan and Bryan. There was also speculation that Reigns vs. Bryan would be added to the card, but it seems as if neither will be.

After Reigns’ interrogation of Murphy and the cliffhanger to end the show, there was no mention of anything happening at SummerSlam. While there are still a few days until the pay-per-view, PW Insider is reporting that it is likely there will be no resolution just yet.

The word going around WWE on Tuesday night is that the rumored matches for SummerSlam will be dropped in order to have the storyline play out a while longer. This will allow for Reigns vs. Bryan to take place at a later date and keep building it to be even bigger.

Some credibility was given to this report after Bryan and Rowan responded to the Reigns and Murphy situation after SmackDown ended.

Bryan insists that Rowan had nothing to do with the attacks and it now appears as if multiple big-name superstars won’t have a match at SummerSlam.

Of course, anything is possible to happen in the next few days leading up to the pay-per-view, but there may some big holes on the card. Roman Reigns is part of a major storyline right now in WWE, but it may have started far too late to make it a part of one of the year’s bigger events. As of this time, Rowan has been announced as the man who attacked him, but this whole mystery is going to play out a while longer.