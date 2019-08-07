Mysterious Manhattan Apartment Reportedly Lies At The Center Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Sex-Trafficking Ring

The Inquisitr previously reported that convicted sex offender and registered sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s Upper East Side home in New York City is full of creepy decorations, including fake body parts, a self-portrait, and a female doll hanging from a chandelier.

But Business Insider reports that there’s another New York home at the center of Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring at 301 East 66th St. The apartment is owned by his brother, Mark Epstein, and has allegedly been home to girlfriends, young models, lawyers, and pilots associated with the disgraced financier. It is also frequently visited by the former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

Epstein’s brother, Mark, reportedly purchased the building from billionaire Leslie Wexner ⁠— Epstein’s only known client. Mark reportedly owns the majority of the approximately 200 units in the building via his development firm, Ossa Properties. But even though Ossa owns the units connected to Epstein on paper, property records and court filings suggest that Epstein controls them.

In addition to Epstein’s friends, such as his former business partner, MC2 Models founder Jean-Luc Brunel, and socialite Eva Andersson, many underage models called the Second Avenue residential building home at one point. A 2010 deposition given by a former MC2 bookkeeper named Maritza Vasquez suggests that Brunel scouted many of the models.

“I know that the models were staying in different apartments belonging to Jeffrey Epstein,” Vasquez said in her deposition.

“There is not only one girl. There is not only one apartment. I believe there were like, two or three apartments. And they were put in between four girls per apartment.”

Inside the mysterious Manhattan apartment building on East 66th Street, where underage models, lawyers, and key players in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking circle all live. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak is a frequent visitor. https://t.co/Kdac1MJVGq pic.twitter.com/RGY6EHLUYZ — Alyson Shontell (@ajs) August 5, 2019

Interestingly, all of the named “coconspirators” in Epstein’s plea deal are linked to the building. According to Vasquez, she was responsible for ensuring the young models received visas. She also recalled one point when Epstein got angry at her for failing to get 14-year-old Nadia Marcinkova her visa. Epstein reportedly told one of his victims that Marcinkova was his “sex slave” that he bought from her parents in Yugoslavia.

Loading...

Per The Inquisitr, Epstein secured his plea deal thanks to a legal team that included high-profile defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz. He has been outspoken about his belief that the U.S. age of consent should be reduced and comments that men who hire women for sexual services should not be arrested ⁠— but the women should.

The New Yorker reports that a former female student of Dershowitz’s recalled him speaking about his unusual beliefs in class.

“He said, ‘Prostitutes know what they’re doing—they should be prosecuted,'” she said. “‘But you shouldn’t ruin the john’s life over that.’ If I had raised my hand to challenge that, I would have been singling myself out as—God forbid—a feminist.”