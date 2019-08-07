Demi Rose Teases Fans In Bikini Under See-Through Dress

Demi Rose Mawby continues to sizzle on social media as she teases fans with her latest bikini shot.

On Wednesday, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself rocking a skimpy little bikini, which she hid under a see-through cover-up.

In the sexy snapshot, the model is seen rocking a dark bikini, which flaunted her massive cleavage, flat tummy, and curvy backside. However, she put a burgundy netted dress over top, which still put all of her hourglass curves on display.

Mawby revealed that she was in Bali as she stood next to a bamboo railing while posing for the photograph. Demi had her long, brown hair swept back behind her head and styled in wet-looking waves, which fell down her back.

The model donned a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also added a dark berry color to her lips and a shimmering highlighter to her face to complete the glam look.

Demi accessorized by sporting a pair of large, dangling earrings and a thick gold chain around her neck. She also sported a pair of oversize, dark sunglasses, and carried a leopard-print purse in her hand and wore red polish on her nails.

In the background of the photo, tons of green foliage can be seen as the clear sky peeks through the trees.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose Mawby recently opened up about appreciating her life in the caption of one of her latest social media photos.

“I don’t need much but to appreciate everyday, be healthy, be happy. Be kind, inspire others and to help people as much as I can. Most importantly I want to learn, grow and develop a better connection with myself. Everyday I aspire to become a better person than I was yesterday. Self love is so important!” Demi wrote.

Loading...

As many fans know, Demi has had a rough year, losing both of her parents in the span of only eight months. After her mother’s death she thanked her followers for all of their love and support, per The Inquisitr.

“I really really appreciate it and you all are like my extended family. Gotta keep rolling,” the model told her followers just days after Christine’s death, adding that she went back to work amid her grieving.

“I trust that everything I am going through now is teaching me and preparing me for my future. Everything is happening as it needs to,” Demi wrote in a separate message.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose by following her on Instagram.