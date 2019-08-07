Jessie J Heats Up Instagram With Racy Topless Pic

Jessie J is heating up Instagram today. On Wednesday, August 7, the British singer-songwriter and girlfriend of Hollywood babe Channing Tatum took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself posing in an elegant room while completely topless.

In the snapshot, Jessie J is lying on her back in a sophisticated sofa that looks straight out of a Victorian palace while wearing just a racy thong and boots. The British stunner is using a black fedora hat to cover her chest and censor the photo, making it Instagram-friendly. The 31-year-old singer is wearing a pair of underwear whose side strap is slightly visible in the photo as it sits high on her frame, helping accentuate her full, wide hips as they contrast with her itty-bitty waist.

The singer is lying back with one leg crossed over the other in a pose that further showcases her fit body. She completed her look with a pair of ankle boots that add sass and edge to her outfit. Jessie J has both of her hands over her eyes, shielding her face from the camera. Her brunette hair is in a casual middle part and slicked back, though her full ‘do is not visible in the shot.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Jessie J shared with her 8.4 million Instagram followers — had garnered nearly 100,000 likes and more than 640 comments in just a few hours of being posted, promising to still rack up quite a bit more interactions. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the singer-songwriter took to the comments section to share how they feel about her racy photo while using the opportunity to share their admiration for her.

“I wouldn’t know how to act if God gifted me with those legs,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a hot face emoji.

“This photo is like the Titanic scene when Jack draws Rose,” another fan added, including a red heart and a face screaming in fear emoji.

“GOD IS REALLY A WOMAN,” a third fan raved, following the message with a fire emoji.

As The Daily Mail pointed out, Jessie J posted this photo to Instagram just hours before her boyfriend pledged to take a break from social media in order to “get inspired, create again and be in the real world for a while.” The Magic Mike star made the announcement via his Instagram on Wednesday, explaining that he has feeling “uninspired” for the past “couple of years” and needs to get off his phone, the report continued.