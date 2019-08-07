‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Shares Sweet Photos Of Bentley On Instagram As He Heads Off To 5th Grade

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is feeling a little emotional about her oldest son growing up and she took to Instagram on Wednesday to express her feelings. By the looks of things, Maci’s fans completely understand where she’s coming from and didn’t waste any time in stepping up to lend their support.

Bookout’s oldest child, Bentley, is her son with her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards. According to Maci’s new Instagram post, Bentley is starting 5th grade on Wednesday and she is finding it hard to believe.

In honor of the big day, the Teen Mom OG star shared a handful of photos of Bentley. In the first, it looks like they are on a boat and she has one arm wrapped around her son as she kisses him on the top of his head. The next photo is of Bentley himself, his eyes sparkling as his freckles and big grin dominate the gorgeous photo.

The next couple of photos in Bookout’s post shared Wednesday on Instagram show Bentley with little sister Jayde and little brother Maverick, Maci’s two children with husband Taylor McKinney. The fifth and final snapshot shows Maci and Bentley together smiling, seemingly in a golf cart together.

The Teen Mom OG star received a big response from her fans after posting this handful of sweet snapshots. Bookout has 4.2 million followers on Instagram now and in just an hour, Maci’s tribute to Bentley had garnered nearly 50,000 likes.

More than 300 comments were posted as well, with the reality television star’s fans stunned at how grown-up Bentley is already. Many couldn’t help but point out that he’s quite handsome these days too.

Just a couple of days ago, Maci shared a photo that featured her youngest two children. The snapshot showed Bookout and McKinney kneeling down alongside Jayde and Maverick, noting that the two little ones had just spent a week in Texas with their grandparents and aunt. Maci noted that she and her husband were thrilled to be back with their babies again.

Loading...

That post was another big hit among Maci’s fans. Within just a couple of days of being on Bookout’s Instagram page, it had more than 186,000 likes. Some Teen Mom OG fans admitted they were obsessed with this adorable photo and many couldn’t help but mention that Maverick looks a lot like his big brother Bentley.

Life seems to be going pretty well for this Teen Mom OG family these days. Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney show a lot of love for Bentley, Jayde, and Maverick, and it seems that all three kids are happy as can be.