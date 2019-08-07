Demi Moore’s Paparazzi Photos Launch Caitlyn Jenner Comparisons

Demi Moore has sparked some interesting comments. The Ghost actress was photographed by The Daily Mail‘s paparazzi as she stepped out in Hollywood, California yesterday.

Photos showed the 56-year-old looking low-key in a fuss-free outfit with what appeared to be no makeup. The star was spotted in a baggy white t-shirt with yellow motifs and black lettering, alongside loose black pants paired with white sneakers. The pared-down look was further enhanced by a large gray scarf falling from the brunette’s shoulders down to her feet. Demi wore dark shades with her trademark dark locks swept away from her face in a bun.

Viewers to The Daily Mail’s images have been leaving their thoughts over in the newspaper’s comments section. It looks like they’ve reached somewhat of a consensus. While not all comments appeared to be likening the star to former Olympian and transgender Keeping Up With The Kardashians face Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) Jenner, such remarks were multiple and upvoted by others.

“Caitlyn Jenner!” one user wrote with others agreeing.

“She looks like Caitlyn Jenner,” another wrote.

“Thought it was Caitlyn Jenner for a mo” seemed to echo the thought.

Interestingly, it appeared that this set of viewers was out to draw comparisons across the board. A popular comment also likened Demi to deceased actress Carrie Fisher. Users did not, however, appear in the mood to elaborate on why they’d reached their conclusions. One user did seem hell-bent on throwing Moore plastic surgery accusations, though.

The Daily Mail had included a video clip of Demi gracing the 2019 Met Gala carpet. Clearly, the fan had their thoughts on Demi’s face here.

“Her face is soooooooooooooo stretched in that video, she’s having trouble closing her mouth,” they wrote.

Objective viewers might find themselves agreeing that both Demi and Caitlyn have defined bone structures and dark-haired locks. Likewise, however, that taking a feminine-looking actress and likening her to a woman with a transgender history is pushing it a little. Nonetheless, it looks like multiple viewers were reaching the Jenner conclusion.

Caitlyn has been very public about her transition. The ex to Kris Jenner and parent to Kendall and Kylie Jenner has mentioned her transition in a book, alongside acting as an advocate for the transgender community.

Celebrities finding themselves compared to other famous faces isn’t uncommon. Just recently, Kim Kardashian rocked the internet with a ’90s-inspired photoshoot that saw fans likening her to deceased singer Aaliyah, per The Inquisitr. More uplifting and light-hearted has been singer Miley Cyrus finding herself likened to pop star Britney Spears, although this largely stemmed from Miley’s red latex “Mother’s Daughter” music video outfit appearing similar to the ensemble donned by the “Toxic” singer back in the day.

Fans wishing to see more of Demi should follow her Instagram.