Disney Working On Reboots Of ‘Home Alone,’ ‘Night At The Museum,’ ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ For Disney+

Disney's new streaming service is working on reboots of old favorites.

This November, The Walt Disney Company is going to release their new streaming service which will be available at a really great price. Not only will the price be competitive to other services, but it’s going to have an absolutely huge library for fans of many studios. While past content will be a big part of it, the “House of Mouse” is going to bring forth reboots of Home Alone, Night at the Museum, and Cheaper By The Dozen for Disney+.

On Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke on the earnings call for the company and detailed how things have gone for the company. At the same time, Iger also revealed updates and plans for the parks, movies, TV, and so much more. While some of them were already known, there are others that came as a big surprise.

Earlier this year, Disney completed the purchase of 20th/21st Century Fox for $71.3 billion, which just made the eventual library for Disney+ so much bigger. Fans are looking forward to having all of that at their fingertips, but they’re also going to get some new-old creations to enjoy.

NBC News reported that Iger revealed plans for a reboot of Home Alone, Night at the Museum, and other films that are in the library from Fox.

20th Century Fox

As of this time, there are not a lot of details regarding the reboots and how they are going to come about. They could be developed as new films, direct remakes, or even as running series with multiple episodes being released all at once or over time.

Along with those two movies, Iger also revealed plans for Disney+ to have reboots of Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid for Disney+. All of these movies/series are going to be rebooted for “a new generation.”

“We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our [direct-to-consumer] platforms.”

Disney+ is going to make its debut on November 12, 2019, and it will have a monthly price of $6.99 or $69.99 for a full year. Iger also revealed that there would be a package bundle of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for a cost of $12.99 per month.

The original Home Alone starred Macaulay Culkin and has turned into a cult classic that is played thousands of times during every Christmas season. It is not known if Disney will have him involved in the reboot in any fashion, but it could be a nice touch. Disney+ has a vast library which includes Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Fox, and so much more, but that won’t stop them from building it out with new releases as well.