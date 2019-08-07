‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Packs On PDA With Husband In Barely-There Bikini

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold shows off her lean and muscular bikini body.

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is known for having a slim and trim physique. Despite the ABC show being on a long break, fans can still catch a glimpse of the blonde beauty in a series of recent photos as she shows off plenty of skin in a tiny string bikini. She is not alone either. She is packing on the PDA with her husband of four years, Sam Cusick.

The pro dancer shared her photos Tuesday on her Instagram. Her followers quickly took to the comments to share their enthusiasm over her snaps. She is seen standing alongside her husband and they are not shying away from PDA for the camera. The three-part photo op shows the 25-year-old dancer wearing a skimpy, barely-there bikini. In the first picture, she is standing sideways to the camera facing Cusick. At first glance, the pose made it appear that she wasn’t wearing anything at all. Her booty is seen popping out of her swimsuit bottom.

The second photo is even hotter. The married couple are seen in the photo kissing, with Arnold’s husband grabbing onto her booty cheeks. In the third snapshot, they are hugging while smiling for the camera. You can tell in the snaps that there isn’t much holding that swimsuit on.

Fans of Dancing with the Stars certainly got a good glimpse of just how fit Arnold is. Her career on the dance floor has given her plenty of muscle tone in her calves, as the photos prove. She and Cusick were visiting Lake Powell, which borders both Utah and Arizona. You can see the amazing rock formations behind the couple in the photos.

Another thing fans noticed, other than Arnold’s toned body, is that her hubby appeared to need a little sun, especially standing beside his tanned wife. However, they did mentioned that he has some decent abs, so that may make up for it. Another fan deemed him a “lucky man.”

This certainly isn’t the only time these two lovebirds have engaged in PDA and shared it on Instagram. Just last month, the DWTS pro posted photos of her and Cusick getting a little steamy in their kitchen.

There is no confirmation just yet on whether Arnold will be returning to Dancing with the Stars when the new season premieres on Monday, September 16. The announcement will be coming soon, closer to the start of season 28. The whole cast, both pros and their celebrity partners, will possibly be shared in early September. Arnold won her first, and only, mirrorball trophy in season 25 with celebrity dancer Jordan Fisher.