Julianne Hough Shares Nude Snap From Her ‘Women’s Health’ Cover On Instagram

Julianne Hough recently posed naked in a stunning cover shoot for Women’s Health magazine latest edition, and she has been sharing some gems from the project with her fans on social media.

The America’s Got Talent judge took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a fully nude photo from her Women’s Health Naked Strength issue. In the snap, she is seen sitting down with her back facing the camera, fully baring her incredible body as she closed her eyes and happily grinned from ear to ear.

Jules looked perfect in her most natural self, exuding confidence as she donned barely any makeup either. She wore only some simple golden hoop earrings, and her signature short blonde locks were swept back in a wet style. The professional dancer sat with her knees to her chest, covering that area, and rested her head on her left hand. S

he also shared a quote alongside the photo that was again in tune with something that Julianne has been exploring the past year: connecting to one’s true self and growing through experience. In fact, she recently started a new project named Kinrgy that is all about that concept.

Not much is known about her latest endeavor just yet, but in a video published to their official Instagram page, a makeup-free Julianne can be heard talking about the power of transformation and how it can help achieve a balance in terms of spirituality, and mental and physical health.

The Dancing With The Stars pro also mentions how this last year was important for her, prompting her to accept the invite to pose nude for a magazine cover, but fans will have to stay tuned if they want to find out more about her personal journey.

“I have come to realize that change can be scary but that personal transformation can be pure joy when you let it. When we surrender and own that, we begin to capture the magic of who we really are. We begin to dance with life and EVERYthing is possible,” she wrote on Instagram.

Julianne’s Women’s Health cover also made headlines for the fact that she publicly revealed that she is not straight, recalling the moment she shared her truth with her husband, Brooks Laich, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

“I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised,” she said in her interview.