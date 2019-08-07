Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Smolders In Leopard-Print Sports Bra & Tight Mini Shorts

Dolly Castro has attracted a legion of followers thanks to her fitness tips and incredible body, and she is heating up Instagram today as she shows off her shapely physique in workout clothes. On Wednesday, August 7, the Nicaraguan fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in which she leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, Dolly is posing in an elegant kitchen somewhere in Orange County, California — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — while she rocks a skimpy two-piece workout set that consists of a leopard-print sports bra with two straps that go over her shoulders and a neckline that plunges to her chest, putting her buxom physique front and center, to the delight of her fans.

Castro teamed her sultry top with a pair of skintight black mini shorts that stop right where her thighs begin, while its waistline sits just below her bellybutton, helping accentuate the model’s hourglass figure by increasing the contrast between her itty-bitty waist and curvy hips and legs.

In addition, the fitness model is holding a cup of caramel latte high protein coffee, as she noted in her caption, which is her go-to when she is in a hurry but refuses to skip a meal. According to the tag and caption she included with her post, the beverage she is promoting is by 1st Phorm.

Castro is standing with one leg in front of the other in a pose that further accentuates the curves of her body. The model is standing next to a container of the mix protein powder she brewed into her coffee. She is wearing her caramel hair in a casual middle part and down in perfect loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest as she flashes a big smile at the camera.

The post, which Castro shared with her 6.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,500 likes and just shy of 300 comments in under an hour of being posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the fitness model took to the comments section to gush over her incredible physique and to express their admiration for her.

Loading...

“You look absolutely incredible,” one user raved, adding a flexed bicep emoji at the end of the comment.

“Gimme those hips pls!!!” another one chimed in.

“Miss Dolly you’re amazing you know? I don’t find words to express your beauty,” another one added.