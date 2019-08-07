Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Curves In Skintight Black Bodysuit

Singer Bebe Rexha is a lady with delicious curves, and she is flaunting her buzzworthy figure in her latest Instagram shot. She is kicking off the “Happiness Begins Tour” this week alongside the Jonas Brothers, and it certainly looks as if she is ready to rock it.

Rexha shared the sexy photo to her Instagram page Wednesday morning. Bebe was wearing a sleek body-hugging black outfit that perfectly accentuated her sultry hourglass figure. The singer had her blonde hair slicked back into a low ponytail with a side part, and she wore a bold choker necklace to finish the look.

Bebe kept the caption simple, noting that she was in Miami and ready for the first stop in the big tour. She is opening for the Jonas Brothers on this new tour, and her fans can tell based on this photo that she is going to give them quite the show.

The “Call You Mine” singer has nearly 9 million followers on Instagram, and they immediately went wild for this look. Within only a couple of hours or so of being on Rexha’s page, Bebe’s sultry shot had more than 120,000 likes. It also received more than 870 comments in that short time period with the consensus being that she looks absolutely stunning.

The 29-year-old singer looks absolutely gorgeous in this shot, but her fans know that Bebe has struggled to find her place in terms of the entertainment industry and fashion. As Rexha shared recently in an interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle, she has felt pressure regarding her body size in an industry that tends to cater to smaller sizes.

Bebe is currently a size 8, but she says even when she was “super, super, super thin” virtually nothing fit her well during fittings. As many may remember, she hit her boiling point for the recent Grammys when she was turned down by numerous designers as she worked on finding something to wear. She vented about the situation on social media and got a lot of love in return.

“I was kind of scared when I did it, but the response was amazing. I mean, people were calling me up being like I’ll help you out, different designers. The support was incredible.”

Even though Rexha ended up with some incredible pieces to wear to the Grammys, the singer admits that she still struggles with body image issues. Those insecurities don’t show one bit in this latest Instagram post, though, as Bebe oozes with confidence.

Bebe Rexha is consistent in showing her social media followers both the good and the bad of her everyday life. There are confident moments where she is wearing something stunning like this skintight bodysuit that showcases her curves, and there are times where she lets herself be vulnerable and less than perfect. Fans love every version of the gorgeous, honest singer, and cannot wait to see how this tour goes for her.