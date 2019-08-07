‘Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Cameron Skips Court Appearance After Gigi Hadid Date

Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron has skipped a scheduled court date in Florida where he was to appear in person to address a careless driving citation he received back in May for a careless driving charge. People Magazine reported that the reality star was a no-show for the court date, following on the heels of his date with supermodel Gigi Hadid in New York City.

The entertainment news publication reported that Tyler will ultimately have to pay $322 in tickets, fines, and fees, and participate in a mandatory eight-hour driving school course as a fine for the charge. All of these tasks must be completed, per the People Magazine story, by November 4 of this year.

The driving incident reportedly occurred on May 21 when Tyler’s car hit the back of another car, which then collided with the car in front of it. The reality star claimed in a police report, per People, that he was unable to avoid the collision. The Bachelorette star did not initially pay the ticket and his license was suspended as a result. He later paid the fine and his driving privileges were reinstated.

Tyler Cameron was favored to win the most current season of The Bachelorette as the man fans wanted to win the heart of Hannah Brown. She would ultimately pick musician Jed Wyatt and the couple became engaged, but after learning he lied to her about his relationship before beginning on the ABC dating show, Hannah returned Jed’s ring.

Hannah would later meet up with Tyler at The Bachelorette recap episode, where she asked him to have a drink with her, much to the delight of fans who hoped that the two would rekindle their love affair. To their delight, the couple spent time together, with Tyler reportedly spending the night at Hannah’s home on August 2.

It would soon be revealed that Tyler has also made a love connection with model Gigi Hadid, the former girlfriend of One Direction singer Zayn Malik. People Magazine reported that the couple went on two dates; at the Soho House in Brooklyn as well as Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City.

Of Tyler and Gigi’s dates, a source reported to People Magazine that Hannah Brown was disappointed in the turn of events that have transpired between herself and Tyler. Us Magazine reported that during an appearance at the TCA Summer Press Tour on August 5, Hannah remarked that “single life is great. I’m keeping my options open. [I’m] more so focused on filling my cup as a single woman and my opportunities moving forward, and that doesn’t mean with a man.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC.