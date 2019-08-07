Ana Cheri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Lacy Lingerie Post

Another day, another sizzling post from fitness model Ana Cheri.

On Wednesday, the Instagram sensation heated things up with some sexy photos that gave her followers plenty to get excited about.

In the snaps, the beauty wore red lacy lingerie that showcased her fabulous figure. In the first shot, Cheri flaunted her pert derriere in a pair of thong panties and a garter belt. With one knee propped on a sofa and her back arched slightly, Cheri put her backside on full display. The beauty faced a window with her hands on her waist. The straps from the garter belt hung down over each cheek for an added dose of sex appeal. Her long hair fell in loose waves down her back in waves just above her trim waistline.

In the second snap, Cheri faced the camera while sitting on the sofa. She wore a matching lace bra that barely covered her ample chest. The strappy number featured small bows for an added measure of femininity. The pose accentuated her toned abs and perfectly shaped hips. The model gave the camera a sexy look while one hand played with a strand of hair. Cheri wore a full face of makeup that featured a dark brow, a smokey eye, contoured cheeks, and red lipstick.

Cheri got her fans excited in the photo’s caption when she wished them a happy hump day. As usual, the post was well-received, racking up over 26,000 likes and 300 comments within 45 minutes of going live.

Cheri seems to know what her fans love to see. She has given them plenty to get excited about this summer with lots of bikini shots that show off her enviable body.

On Saturday, she posted a photo in which she wore some equally tantalizing black lingerie and her fans were thrilled.

Amazingly, Cheri has not always had high self-esteem. In fact, in an interview posted on YouTube, she said that didn’t start feeling confident with herself until she met her husband, Ben Moreland, and her stepmother, who convinced her that she should try modeling.

When asked what advice she would give others struggling with self-esteem, she said not listening to others was the best advice she could give.

“Don’t listen to other people. Follow your dreams and do what you want to do and don’t listen to other people,” she said.

Fans wanting to keep up with Cheri can follow her Instagram account.