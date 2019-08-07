Students For Trump Founder And ‘Grifter’ John Lambert Faces Prison For Posing As Lawyer, Selling Legal Advice

Newsweek reports that John Lambert, founder of the Republican lobby group Students for Trump, is facing prison time for posing as a lawyer and taking money for legal advice. Lambert reportedly used the alias Eric Pope in the scam and set up a fake law firm called Pope & Dunn between 2016 and 2018.

Although the 23-year-old attended Campbell University and majored in trust and wealth management, he claimed that he was an NYU Law School graduate with a finance degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He pretended to have a decade and a half of corporate and patent law experience and allegedly scammed thousands from at least six victims — both individual and corporate.

New York Daily News reports that Lambert pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in a Manhattan Federal Court. He reached a plea deal with prosecutors that involved forfeiting $46,654 and an agreement that he won’t appeal any sentence that is 21 months or less.

“John Lambert represented himself to clients as a prominent New York attorney with a law degree from an elite law school,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said. “But Lambert’s de facto career was one of a grifter: he had never been to law school and certainly wasn’t an attorney. Today, Lambert admitted to his crimes and faces time in prison for his misdeeds.”

Mediaite reports that Students for Trump recently made headlines when they shared a video of O.J. Simpson — who was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife and her lover in the 1990s — to attempt to attack Democrats. The post has since been taken down, but New York Magazine’s Yashar Ali posted a clip of it on Twitter.

“Even OJ Simpson is fed up with Democrats pandering and not providing *any” real solutions,” the organization said in the deleted tweet.

Students for Trump is chaired by right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, founder of the reportedly shady Turning Point USA. Per The Inquisitr, Turning Point has come under fire by the conservative Young America’s Foundation, which claims that it engages in misleading half truths and poses a danger to the conservative movement.

Kimberly Begg, vice president and general counsel of Young America’s, wrote a memo on Kirk’s organization in which she said that Turning Point could inflict “long-term damage” on the conservative movement and advised its members to avoid working with Kirk’s organization.

“Sad to say I can confirm everything in this memo is true,” said former Turning Point member Caleb Hull, per The Chronicle.