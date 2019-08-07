Katy Perry Goes Green By Bicycling To Her Concerts And Taking Her Home Off Grid

Katy Perry is taking climate change seriously. Not only did she recently attend a climate change conference in Italy alongside Barack Obama and Leonardo DiCaprio, but the singer has also made some huge personal changes to reduce her carbon footprint.

According to The Daily Mail, the 34-year-old has taken her $19 million mansion in the gated Hidden Valley community in Beverly Hills off grid with solar panels on the property. She has made her trailer green as well by adding solar panels to the roof.

Beyond throwing money at the problem with some clean green solar power, the star is putting her body into the crusade. For the past few years, she has been riding her bicycle around the cities where she is performing to get to her gigs.

In 2014, she revealed on social media that she was riding 22 miles from Palo Alto to San Jose for a concert. She warned fans that the ride might tire her out.

“Just in case ur wondering why I’m limping on stage later,” she said.

More recently, she has been spotted cycling in Australia, Amsterdam and Glasgow. She even stops during her rides to hand out free tickets to her concerts.

In 2015, Perry starred in a service announcement to bring attention to the issue of climate change where she posed as a weather person and talked about the impact that global warming was having on people.

The so-called Google Camp, which was held in Sicily in July, drew not only Perry but dozens of big-name celebrities and wealthy people, including Perry’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom, along with Harry Styles, Barry Diller, David Geffen, Bradley Cooper and Priyanka Chopra. The $20 million 3-day event was meant to focus on climate change, but it drew press for all the wrong reasons.

Many people noted that the guests showed up via over a hundred private jets, spewing hundreds of thousands of pounds of CO2 into the environment, according to Page Six. Guests also showed up in enormous yachts and drove around the island in environmentally unfriendly sports cars, like the 15-mpg Maserati that Perry was seen riding around in.

“Google Camp is meant to be a place where influential people get together to discuss how to make the world better,” one person said. “There will likely be discussions about online privacy, politics, human rights, and of course, the environment, which makes it highly ironic that this event requires 114 private jets to happen,” an attendee said.