‘RHONJ’ Season 10: Melissa Gorga Will Go ‘Head-To-Head’ With Danielle Staub On The New Episodes

Melissa Gorga will be seen going “head-to-head” with co-star Danielle Staub during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

During a new interview, Gorga, who has been featured in a full-time role on the Bravo TV series since its third season, described Staub, who will be seen in a part-time role on Season 10, as a “spit-fire” and said she’s long been someone who likes to stir the the pot and cause drama among her co-stars.

“I kind of go head-to-head with her a little bit,” Gorga told AOL‘s Gibson Johns on August 7. “I’m always down with someone coming through like the Tasmanian Devil, because I love to tell them they’re wrong. That’s my one strong point: If you’re wrong, I’m going to tell you you’re wrong.”

While Gorga has been starring on the series in a full-time role for some time, Staub has been featured only as a “friend” for the series’ past two seasons after previously starring full-time on Seasons 1 and 2. As fans will recall, Staub left the show after Season 2 but returned after an unexpected reconciliation with Gorga’s sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, who is the longest-running cast member of the series.

Also returning for Season 10 are Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider.

“I think we finally found [our] cast,” Gorga said. “‘Jersey’ is one of the hardest franchises to cast. No one would believe it, but Andy says it all the time: It’s impossible.”

According to Gorga, it’s hard to find women who mesh well with family, especially when they have no ties to the women of the show. That said, she believes the current cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is a great fit for her and Giudice and believes that the cast lineup will stay the same, at least for “a while.”

As for her current relationship with Giudice, whose she’s been seen feuding on and off with for the past several years, Gorga said she’s learned that when it comes to their dynamic, “actions speak louder than words.” Gorga also said that despite their ups and downs, she and Giudice are always going to be family and move forward quickly from any on-screen issues they may face.

Gorga, Staub, Giudice, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 sometime later this year but a premiere date has not yet been set.