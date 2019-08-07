New iPhone Is Likely To Disappoint Users With Lack Of New Features

The new iPhone is expected next month, but a bigger iPhone upgrade is expected in 2020, according to reports.

The next generation of Apple’s iPhone – rumored to be called the iPhone 11 – will likely be unveiled by CEO Tim Cook at an event next month. However, if recent reports are to be believed, users are likely to be underwhelmed by the device’s upgrades.

Why? According to a report from CNET, the new iPhones are expected to look and feel pretty similar to 2018’s iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR models. For those who don’t follow Apple regularly, last year’s iPhone models weren’t all that different from 2017’s model, the iPhone X.

Users looking to upgrade won’t be entirely disappointed, though, if rumors are to believed. Apple’s next-generation smartphones will most likely feature an upgraded camera system. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Apple is planning to release three iPhone models this year, with the higher-end model featuring a triple-camera system.

According to 9to5Mac, the triple-camera system on the higher-end iPhones will allow for more wide-angle photographs and for better zoom in photos. A report from Bloomberg suggested that Apple was working on a software feature that would allow a person who had been accidentally cut out of a photo to be added back in after the fact. The more budget-friendly iPhone model, which is currently called the “XR,” is expected to receive a dual-camera system to replace its current singular camera setup.

The next-gen iPhones might also get a feature that Samsung users are already familiar with. Users might be able to charge their AirPods or an Apple Watch wireless by setting it on top of one of the new iPhones. The Samsung version of the feature is known as “Powershare,” per 9to5mac.

Apple's iPhone 11 release date might have just leaked:https://t.co/KRKBqBCnB9 pic.twitter.com/OwzslwckG7 — Highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) August 7, 2019

Bigger upgrades to the iPhone line are expected in 2020. The 2020 iPhone models could feature new screen sizes, a higher quality OLED Retina display, 5G connectivity, and an advanced camera that will enhance Apple’s augmented reality and virtual reality features on its flagship phones, per CNET.

Apple is also reportedly looking to bring back Touch ID by incorporating a fingerprint sensor underneath the glass on its iPhone. Apple discontinued Touch ID on iPhones in favor of Face ID, which it introduced on iPhone X. Certain MacBook and iPad models still use the Touch ID technology, which currently requires a physical sensor separate from the display. Apple has removed the Home Button from many of its devices, including the iPhone X, XS, XR, and iPad Pro.

According to 9to5Mac, the rumors about Touch ID’s return are more unlikely than other rumors for the 2020 models and might not appear until 2021, if at all. Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhones on September 20.