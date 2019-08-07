Australian Model Bridget Malcolm Shares Bikini Photo, Details She Was Rejected For Not Being Skinny Enough

Bridget Malcolm is opening up to her Instagram fans about being rejected for a job with a high-profile client after she was deemed not skinny enough. Earlier this week, the Australian model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of photos of herself in a bikini to show what her body looked like just weeks after the rejection, in an effort to show how obsessed the modeling industry is with underweight women, as news.com.au recently reported.

In the first two photos, Malcolm is seen posing in a red two-piece bathing suit in front of a brick wall. Her face is serious as she looks to her side at a point off-camera, with a grim expression. She doesn’t look happy or healthy, the Australian news website noted. The pictures show her bony chest, as well as pronounced hipbones and slender legs.

“The reason for my rejection was ‘Bridget’s body does not look good enough,'” she wrote, adding that she had previously been accepted for a job with the same client when she was “half an inch smaller” in previous years.

The 27-year-old model — who is best known for having walked in two Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows — detailed that, at the time those pictures were taken, she had not had a period in months and required at least 12 hours of sleep a night to be able to function because she felt so weak.

In the same series, Malcolm shared two additional photos of her more recent self, beaming with happiness as she works out. These photos show her boasting a fuller, stronger figure. She went on to say that, while it has taken a lot of work and recovery, she is grateful to know that there is a place in the industry for her today, at her healthy weight.

In a blog link she shared on her Instagram bio, Malcolm went on to explain that she now feels “free”. She detailed that she has finally reached a weight that hasn’t fluctuate significantly in the past year. She added that her weight has remained in the same BMI bracket for at least two years now.

“I have spent the last 14 years attempting to get as small as I can, and then dealt with the mental fall out when I would inevitably gain all the weight back, and then some. I can honestly say that I am now free to eat whatever I want, whenever I want,” she goes on to say in her blog post.