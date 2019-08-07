Ohio Lawmaker Candice Keller Blames Dayton Shooting On Drag Queens And Marijuana, Resists Calls To Resign

'Candice Keller's Facebook post was shocking and utterly unjustifiable,' said the state's Republican Party leader.

Ohio Republican lawmaker Candice Keller, who blamed the Dayton shooting on “drag queen advocates,” marijuana, and a host of other issues, is refusing calls to resign, Yahoo News reports.

On Sunday, just a few hours after a gunman opened fire in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people and injuring 14 others, Keller took to her personal Facebook page to express her thoughts about the underlying causes of the shooting.

“Why not place the blame where it belongs?”

She went on to list a host of possible causes. One of those causes included the breakdown of the traditional American family — which she blamed on “transgender, homosexual marriage and drag queen advocates.” She also listed fatherlessness, violent video games, open borders, marijuana, “disrespect” for law enforcement (for which she wrote “thank you Obama”), athletes who don’t stand for the national anthem, and “snowflakes who can’t accept a duly-elected president,” among other causes.

“Did I forget anybody? The list is long. And the fury will continue.”

Not long after making the post, a reporter for The Dayton Daily News contacted Keller to ask about the post. She told the reporter that she posted a message to her private Facebook page. When the reporter read the post to her, she said that it sounded like “part of” her post but wasn’t sure if it hadn’t been altered. However, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Keller emailed the newspaper and confirmed that she wrote the post.

The post appears to have been removed, but screenshots of it have been circulating on social media.

Ohio State Representative Candice Keller is a world-class SH*TGIBBON. We have Drag Queens, "homosexual marriage" and trans people here in the UK. ZERO mass shootings in 2019 compared to 251 in the USA. Bye Felicia! pic.twitter.com/GYIA5OdwVl — Charlie Hides TV (@charliehidestv) August 5, 2019

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken has called on Keller to resign.

“Our nation is reeling from these senseless acts of violence and public servants should be working to bring our communities together, not promoting divisiveness,” he said in a statement.

Similarly, Richard Jones, the sheriff of Butler County, which contains Keller’s district, tweeted that Keller should resign “at once.”

Loading...

Keller is having none of it. In a statement, she said she won’t be going anywhere unless the voters tell her to.

“As the only conservative in this race, I will be taking my Senate campaign to the voters to decide,” she wrote.

This is not the first time Keller has made controversial statements. In 2017, as The Cincinnati Enquirer reported at the time, Keller wrote and then later deleted a Facebook post in which she compared Planned Parenthood to Nazis.

“Just as the Nazis took the lives of millions of innocent people and sold their valuables for profit, Planned Parenthood has done likewise as we have seen in hidden camera videos,” she wrote.