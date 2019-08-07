Kylie Jenner Will Marry Travis Scott, Just Not On Italy Getaway, Claims Source Close To ‘KUWTK’ Star

Despite reports to the contrary, a source close to Kylie Jenner has revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the makeup mogul and reality star will not be getting married to her longtime beau, rapper Travis Scott, while the couple is on vacation in Italy. Her celebration will reportedly be held on the multi-million dollar private yacht named “Tranquility.”

ET revealed that a source said of the couple, “They are definitely not getting married on this trip. They are doing great, are happy and very much in love and that a wedding one day is definitely in the cards, but just not on this trip.” TMZ reported otherwise though, showing a photo from the couple’s private plane at the Van Nuys Airport where a long, white dress was seen being loaded onboard along with a bag that appeared to have a suit in it.

The romantic getaway follows an over-the-top gesture from the 28-year-old Scott where he filled Jenner’s home with thousands of red rose petals and a note that read, “Happy Birthday!!!! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!” Featured in an Instagram video Jenner posted to her social media page was the couple’s daughter Stormi, who was seen playing with the flowers.

While both have been vocal about their love for one another and their plans for another child, neither has officially commented on when or where a wedding would take place. Entertainment Tonight reported that Travis “has told friends how much he loves Kylie and wants to propose, but he wants to do it the right way. Travis doesn’t want to rush the process.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder will turn 22-years-old on August 10. She will also launch a new Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection that same day.

Although fans are supportive of Kylie and Travis’ relationship, they appear to be becoming disenchanted with Kylie’s continued rollout of new products, noting, in particular, the similarities in packaging between Kylie’s new cosmetics line and that of her rival Jeffree Star, a feud that Star began from the moment Jenner debuted her first products.

Fans are also not on board with the money-themed rollout of items, feeling as if the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is being boastful of her billionaire status. Fans are calling Kylie out for being “tone-deaf” with the theme.

Loading...

Other fans noted that it was in poor taste to flaunt her wealth in the collection, while some felt like the idea was a slap in the face to her fans who cannot afford the pricey cosmetics. Perhaps in response to fans’ comments, Cosmopolitan reported that the makeup mogul will work with a special mystery person to give profits from the line away.

looks like @KylieJenner is ready to make everyone feel poor and show off what it’s like being born into money again pic.twitter.com/yiee5jTfMK — jesse???????? (@melaninb1essed) August 1, 2019

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Entertainment Television.