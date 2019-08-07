Una Healy ‘Shocked’ Ex-Husband Married Girlfriend He’s Been Dating For Two Weeks

According to the Mirror, Una Healy is shocked to hear that her ex-husband Ben Foden has married the partner he has only been dating for two weeks.

In July 2018, it was announced that Healy and her Rugby player ex-husband had separated after he cheated on his wife and mother of his two children.

Una was a member of the successful British girl group The Saturdays, and it was said that her bandmates “rallied around” her after Ben broke the news.

“She’s a strong woman, but her friends have let her know that they will be there for her through this as it is still a shock to the system that Ben would remarry so soon,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

“The girls have all been there for Una. As soon as they heard what happened, Rochelle, Mollie, Vanessa, and Frankie were straight on their phones as they were worried about their friend.”

“They have rallied around to support her as they can only imagine what she is feeling,” the source continued.

When announcing their split last year, Ben admitted to cheating on Healy while on a night out with his rugby friends.

In an Instagram post, Ben, 34, stated that his ex-wife gave him a blessing to marry his new wife, Jackie Belanoff, a New Yorker.

Una and Ben first got married in June 2012 after dating for four years. The pair have two children together: daughter Aoife Belle and son Tadhg John.

Since splitting with Foden, Healy, 37, has started dating Irish hurler David Breen, 33.

Una rose to fame when she joined as a member of The Saturdays. The girl band released four studio albums — Chasing Lights, Wordshaker, On Your Radar, and Living For The Weekend — and achieved a total of 13 top 10 singles in the U.K. In 2013, they achieved their first No. 1 single, “What About Us” featuring Sean Paul.

They embarked on four headline tours and had a couple of their own reality shows. In 2013, their show, Chasing The Saturdays, premiered on E! in the U.S. and enjoyed 10 episodes.

Since being in the group, Una has gone solo.

In 2017, she released her debut album, The Waiting Game, which included a collaboration with Nashville actor and musician Sam Palladio called “Stay My Love.” The album peaked at No. 12 in Ireland and No. 28 in the U.K.

To keep up with what Una is up to, follow her Instagram account, which has over 616,000 followers.