‘RHOBH’ Fans Petition To Have Kyle Richards And Teddi Mellencamp Fired For Slandering Lisa Vanderpump

Some viewers of the series want them gone.

Could Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp lose their full-time roles on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ahead of the series’ upcoming 10th season?

According to an August 6 report from Hollywood Life, more than 2,500 people have signed a petition on Change.org in an effort to convince Bravo TV to fire the two ladies due to their alleged slander of Lisa Vanderpump. As the outlet explained, the petition was launched at the end of July and has continued to generate signatures ever since.

“Kyle has continuously slandered Lisa Vanderpump by accusing her of leaking stories…Kyle has persistently accused Lisa with no proof whatsoever,” read a message from the petition’s creator.

During the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards confronted Vanderpump at her Beverly Hills home and revealed that a number of their co-stars were convinced she was behind a leaked story that accused Dorit Kemsley of abandoning her dog Lucy, who she adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center in 2018.

While Vanderpump denied having anything to do with the story and even took and passed a lie detector in regard to the allegations against her, the cast still wasn’t convinced of her innocence. In early June, ahead of the Season 9 reunion taping, Vanderpump announced she was quitting the series.

As for why some fans want Mellencamp to be axed from the show as well, the petition explained that she was the one who allegedly “helped propel the propaganda” against Vanderpump before spinning the narrative to make herself look innocent in the supposed scheme.

According to the petition, Richards and Mellencamp attempted to sabotage Vanderpump during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 and should be fired from their roles on the show because of it.

Loading...

At the end of the season in July, Mellencamp took to her Twitter page, where she admitted to playing a role in the Puppy Gate drama and noted that she was not proud of her behavior.

“I know I wasn’t forthcoming about the exact details of doggygate. I am not proud of my initial instinct to give a convenient — and not completely honest — account of events. I didn’t live up to my own standards through my actions and that’s what’s most difficult of all,” she tweeted.

Richards has been on the show since Season 1 while Mellencamp joined the cast during its seventh season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to begin production in the coming months.