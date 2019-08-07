Cameron Diaz Speaks Out In Rare Interview: ‘I Don’t Miss Performing’

Cameron Diaz has been taking a much-needed break from the spotlight in recent years and guess what? She doesn’t even miss it.

Like many other celebrities have been doing this past week, Diaz penned a piece for InStyle to celebrate their 25th Anniversary. As fans know, her last role in a movie was in 2014 when she played the role of Mrs. Hannigan in the movie Annie. Since then, the actress has been enjoying some time away from the spotlight and she shares that she is taking this time to do some things for herself and figure out her life before she takes the plunge and dives back into the spotlight.

“I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing. Right now I’m looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about — something that just feels effortless.”

But luckily for Cameron, she says that she does feel fulfilled in her life right now and she’s gone on a ton of adventures which is something that she is really proud of. Noting that there will never be an era like the ’90s again, she says that she is grateful to have come up in a time where technology wasn’t as crazy. With Instagram and everything else, everyone is always so attached and dependent on their phones and she thinks that it’s kind of made people lose touch in a way.

“We’ve lost touch with our humanity and our humanness, and I think it’s really healthy to not have to be accountable for every minute of our day,” she shared.

Since she’s been out of the spotlight, she knows that her time is her own time and she doesn’t feel the need to use social media all the time to promote projects since she isn’t doing any new films at the moment. The actress says that she doesn’t feel the need to give anyone anything anymore and she’s just focused on living her life. And in addition to talking about taking some time off from showbiz, Cameron also made sure to gush over her husband— Benji Madden.

“Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner.”

The 47-year-old also noted that marriage is definitely still hard and it takes a lot of work by each party but she’s grateful to have someone like Madden as her partner. In closing, Diaz tells readers that she has a few things that are “brewing” but she doesn’t want to give anything away too early while also noting that she loves some of the things that her girlfriends are doing. For example, Gwyneth Paltrow with Goop and Nicole Richie with House of Harlow.