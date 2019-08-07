‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Bursts Out Of Her Crop Top With Major Underboob

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko is on a roll, posting yet another absolutely sizzling snap to Instagram. This time, the brunette beauty left almost nothing to the imagination in a cleavage-baring crop top.

The stunner moved from Russia to Miami as a teenager to pursue her dream of modeling, despite having a curvier figure than most models. However, it’s been due to her killer body — which has helped dub her the “Russian Kim Kardashian” — that Anastasiya has found incredible fame on social media and now boasts over 10 million Instagram followers. In addition, she has won contracts for brands such as alcoholic beverage company The Greek Lightning and clothing label Fashion Nova.

In fact, the social media star has been repping a number of Fashion Nova products in recent uploads, including one post where she rocked a spaghetti strap bosom-baring tank top, and another where she stunned in an orange dress with a plunging neckline, per The Inquisitr.

However, Anastasiya broke the mold for her recent post — this time advertising for another clothing company called Pretty Little Thing. In the picture, the Russian bombshell donned a white crop top with a keyhole center. The top also featured a halter cut, giving the look retro vibes reminiscent of a ’50s star on the beach. However, the top appeared to be slightly too small for the buxom star and accordingly gave fans a glimpse of major underboob.

Completing the outfit, she wore a pair of tight leather pants, which featured a high-waisted cut to show off her incredible hourglass figure. Her hair was styled in a chic ponytail, and the Miami transplant opted for a sunny yellow manicure. Her accessories included a stunning diamond-covered watch as well as a number of stacked bracelets. In the background was a trendy living room, which featured a reptilian skin fireplace.

The update earned around 127,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments.

“Looking soooooooo hot,” one fan wrote, using several fire emoji to emphasize his point.

Loading...

“The most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen!!” added a second user.

“Sensational beauty,” concluded a third, with several heart-eye emoji as well.

For fans who wanted more of the buxom brunette, Anastasiya posted an Instagram Story where she posed completely topless, using only her hands to protect her modesty. In the snap, she posed on a yacht in a gold bikini bottom as the wind blew through her hair. The Story was posted to bring attention to Anastasiya’s involvement with CelebTV.