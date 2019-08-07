Ariana Grande Performs Powerful Duet With Barbra Streisand, Calls It ‘Best Night Of My Life’

Ariana Grande saw one of her biggest dreams come true this Tuesday when she performed alongside legendary singer Barbra Streisand.

The pop princess and the iconic artist joined forces in a powerful rendition of Barbra and Donna Summer’s 1979 hit song “No More Tears (Enough is Enough),” and they blew the roof off the United Center in Chicago. As expected, both ladies delivered some insane vocals, and they were clearly delighted to be able to perform together. Ariana even dubbed the occasion “the best night of my life” in a clip shared to her Instagram stories, where she was grinning from ear to ear while taking to the stage alongside the 77-year-old diva.

In the videos from the night posted to her social media, the 26-year-old showed up by surprise in the middle of Barbra’s concert, leaving the audience in complete shock. The crowd quickly rose to their feet and started dancing to the popular tune, and Ariana was visibly ecstatic as she mouthed the lyrics even when it was Barbra’s turn to sing.

The duo looked super elegant in matching black outfits, with Ari rocking a black pantsuit with a tiny crop top underneath the open blazer, while Barbra stunned in a minidress with a flowing train behind. Toward the end of the song, they held hands as they belted out the final notes, and then finished off the performance by sharing an endearing hug on stage. According to People magazine, the crowd “went wild” as soon as the Sweetener singer showed up.

“The entire theater turned into a dance party immediately. The whole place got up. It was a mosh pit,” a source revealed, before adding that Ariana was the “obvious” choice for the duet as she has been looking up to Streisand since she was little and used to sing her hits all the time.

“Barbra and Ariana, they got along like a house on fire,” the insider said.

Luckily for Ariana, this all worked out as she is currently on a break from her insanely busy tour schedule. She was just in Chicago this weekend to headline the Lollapalooza Festival and ended up staying a couple more days to be able to join Barbra in this major event.

As reported by Hollywood Life, the former Disney star will now have a few days off before she hits the stage again on August 17 when she kicks off the European leg of her tour. She will be back in the U.S. in November and will continue performing until the end of December, wrapping up an intense year of touring around the world.