Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Sizzles In Semi-Sheer Bodysuit

Daniella Chavez rarely misses an opportunity to wow her legion of Instagram fans with sizzling images of her world-famous curves, and this week would be no exception. Late on Tuesday, the Chilean Playboy model took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering photo of herself in a semi-sheer outfit that leaves little to the imagination.

In the snapshot, the blonde bombshell is posing in a living room as she rocks a black skintight bodysuit that has a more solid top featuring a halter neckline with two spaghetti straps that tie up behind her neck. The top also boasts low-cut sides that dip deep on her back and ribcage, showing off quite a bit of sideboob along the way. The top then merges into a pair of more sheer pants that shows off her strong thighs and curvy derriere.

The 33-year-old model accessorized her look with a thin gold chain around her hips that spells out the logo of the brand Moschino in dangling letters at the front. Chavez is wearing her platinum blonde hair in a casual middle part and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back. In addition, the model is grabbing a strand of hair. According to the tag and caption of her post, Chavez’s hair is courtesy of Peluqueria Veranvior.

Chavez is posing with her legs slightly apart and hip propped to one side in a way that further accentuates the curves of her body. The model has her head tilted to one side as she shoots a coquettish look at the camera with her lips pursed into a half-smile.

Chavez recently shared a video of herself walking up the stairs while wearing this same bodysuit, putting her derriere front and center.

As of the time of this writing, the post from Tuesday, which Chavez shared with her more than 12 million Instagram followers, racked up nearly 103,000 likes and over 1,100 comments within just half a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her figure and also to express their admiration for the South American model.

“Queen daniella,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a series of fire emoji.

“Very Nice,” another one chimed in.

“So sweet looking,” a third fan raved, adding a kiss mark emoji at the end of the message.