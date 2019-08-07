Matthew Perry Is Reportedly A ‘Mess’ & Only Leaves Penthouse For Doctor Appointments

Friends star Matthew Perry has been in the news lately and not for the best of reasons. Reports now claim that he leaves his penthouse only to pick up cigarettes or go to doctor appointments.

Radar Online reported that Matthew, 49, has been staying holed up in a penthouse after undergoing surgery last year that left him hospitalized for months.

“He doesn’t like to be disturbed and would go into private areas of the hotel where only VIPs are allowed. He’ll order a few strong [drinks],” the source told Radar Online.

“Hardly anybody recognizes him because he’s such a mess compared to what people remember. He kept to himself and would hardly leave his room until after dark except for a cigarette or a hospital appointment.”

“He was mostly holed up in his room. When I saw him, he seemed out of it and sickly,” the source continued, adding that he has been in the penthouse for so long that he bought a large screen TV for the room.

Other insiders reportedly claimed that the actor has not socialized in months except for a few occasions when he was spotted with random women.

In September, Perry tweeted that he had spent three months in a hospital bed, and his rep confirmed to People magazine that he had undergone surgery for a gastrointestinal perforation. His rep also said that the actor appreciated the concern but asked for privacy as he continued to heal.

Matthew Perry recovering after undergoing gastrointestinal perforation surgery https://t.co/S6mcffeNzN — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 8, 2018

The outlet reported that a gastrointestinal perforation is the result of a hole that makes it way all the way through the stomach, large bowel, or small intestine. The condition can be caused by several diseases, including appendicitis and diverticulitis.

Perry recently sparked concern when he was spotted in June looking haggard with long, dirty fingernails. The actor addressed the concern by tweeting that he was planning to get a manicure.

Perry has been candid about his struggles with addiction to alcohol and painkillers. In 2016, he admitted to how difficult it was to beat addiction of any kind.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2, he opened up about how substance abuse can be the struggle of a lifetime.

“You can’t have a drug problem for 30 years and then expect to have it be solved in 28 days,” he said, adding that sobriety was difficult to achieve, per Entertainment Tonight.

He also admitted that he could not remember filming three years of the show Friends due to substance abuse.