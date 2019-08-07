‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, August 6: Liam & Hope Reunite With Beth

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, August 6 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who told his wife about his day. He told Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) believed that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) was not Phoebe’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) birth mother. Brooke recalled that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) was stunned when she heard that her daughter had been pregnant and given a baby up for adoption.

Brooke felt that Liam should trust his gut, per She Knows Soaps. However, Ridge opined that Liam may be going through something since he believed that Phoebe was Beth. He then relayed that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) had told Liam that he heard his father, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), say that the baby was Beth. Brooke thought that they should investigate the issue for themselves.

Flo was packing her things at Forrester Creations. Her mother found her and wanted to know what she was doing. Flo told Shauna that Liam and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) both knew the truth. She figured that she was going to lose everything and was getting a head start. Shauna wanted Flo to place the blame on her but Flo was determined to carry on telling the truth.

Ridge and Brooke barged in and demanded some answers from the former croupier. Brooke, in particular, wanted to know about Liam’s claims that she was not Phoebe’s birth mother. Flo admitted that she did not give birth to the baby. Brooke then asked if she knew who the mother was. She then went out on a limb and asked Flo if Hope was the baby’s mother. Flo admitted that Phoebe was Hope’s child.

Liam and Hope headed over to the cliff house after he told her that Phoebe was Beth. Once they arrived, he told Amelia (Nicola Posener) that she could go home. Hope was feeling nervous now that the moment had arrived when she would hold her baby. Liam offered to fetch Beth from the nursery. He brought the infant to Hope who started to cry. She embraced her little girl and told her that they would start a new life together. She wanted to erase that night on Catalina Island so that they would have a fresh start.

Beth repeatedly called, “Mama!” and touched Hope. Liam and Hope cried as they were finally reunited with their daughter. Liam kissed Hope as they vowed to begin their lives together.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.