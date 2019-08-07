Barbara Walters’ Health Reportedly Declining Rapidly With Press Already Prepping Her Obituary

Reportedly, Barbara Walters’ future isn’t looking so bright at this time.

As fans know, the television legend has remained out of the spotlight for the past few years, and it’s actually been three whole years since she was even photographed in public. A new report from Radar Online suggests that the 89-year-old’s health is going downhill rather quickly as Walters continues to suffer from advanced dementia. An insider close to the situation reports that Walters has been spending her “final days” in bed at her apartment, for the most part.

“Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation. She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day napping!”

To make matters even worse, the former talk show host is also having trouble recognizing people who were once close friends. With the majority of her time spent in her upscale New York City apartment, Walters’ health is deteriorating at a rapid rate and many media outlets, including ABC News, have been prepping her obituary as the insider reports that Barbara’s former colleagues know that the end is near. The news outlet reportedly wants to be sure that they have something ready to go when Barbara’s final day comes.

“Barbara is fading a little more every day. She’s close to the end and her team is scrambling to manage affairs just the way Barbara would want them,” the source continued while also noting that her caretakers try to let her make decisions and let her keep a little bit of independence but oftentimes she isn’t even able to answer them, staring blankly instead.

Rosie O’Donnell says Whoopi Goldberg was “meaner than anyone has ever been” to her; Jenny McCarthy was terrified of Barbara Walters; and Joy Behar vs. Meghan McCain might just be the One Rivalry to Rule Them All. https://t.co/qJofD46QyV — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 28, 2019

Loading...

The news of the talk show legend’s declining health comes just after reports that she caused a lot of chaos behind the scenes at The View. According to E! Online, Walters was one of the main figures in Ramin Setoodeh’s book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of “The View.” In most parts of the tell-all, Walters is painted in a very bad light and was very jealous of many of her female co-stars. One report notes that the 89-year-old “held a tight grip on the show, but was also deeply egomaniacal and threatened by women who are more popular.”

Many of the talk show host’s former co-stars were also featured in the book, including Rosie O’Donnell. When the comedienne wrote her book titled Celebrity Detox, Rosie got a lot of praise and attention from the studio audience, something that Barbara didn’t really like. The “narcissist” then reportedly leaked the book to a media outlet and painted O’Donnell as the villain, causing negative reviews of the book as well.

One thing is for sure, no matter what she does, Walters is always grabbing a ton of attention.