Kylie Jenner’s ‘Wedding Dress’ Photos: See The Priceless Reactions

It’s been less than 24 hours since Kylie Jenner was photographed boarding a private jet with what appeared to be a bridal gown. As The Daily Mail reported last night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s paparazzi images had the newspaper dubbing the gown a “wedding dress.”

Photos showing Kylie, boyfriend Travis Scott, and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle were mostly focused on the dress appearing to be loaded onto the private jet whisking Kylie away ahead of her 22nd birthday celebrations.

This is one set of photos that definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed. The Daily Mail’s viewers have been leaving their thoughts. Admittedly, some are priceless.

One of the most upvoted responses referenced Kylie’s status as the world’s youngest billionaire. It received over 1,400 upvotes.

“All that money and she couldn’t even properly cover that train to keep it from dragging on the floor???”

“Probably just a dress she is going to wear for lunch,” one user sarcastically wrote with over 640 individuals agreeing.

It did appear that this set of viewers were in the mood for some sarcasm. A popular comment seemed to refer to the photos (possibly the dress) in the context of Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian and her sex tape scandal over a decade ago.

“Kim’s tape gave them a head start. Give credit where it’s due,” the comment read with many giving it the thumbs-up.

A significant chunk of comments did, however, seem to center around the 21-year-old’s wealth, with some fans even appearing to challenge Kylie’s $1 billion net worth. Elsewhere, users who appeared familiar with the family’s meticulous marketing moves seemed out to query whether the entire thing might have been fabricated to create buzz. The Kardashian-Jenners are, after all, known to have a solid grip on how and when they are photographed. Kylie’s 2017 and 2018 concealed pregnancy seemed to be living proof of how well she can keep out of sight, although the paparazzi did hover over her baby shower.

“Just another bid for attention. What shall we come up with today? Do you honestly think if that were a real wedding dress the tail end of it would be sticking out? Really? It’s done on purpose, to garner attention, which they crave,” a speculative user stated.

Kylie and Travis have not announced an engagement, although Travis himself has confirmed that he plans to marry Kylie, per his December 2018 Rolling Stone interview. Fans pumped to see the dress images last night will likely be following every Kylie and Travis headline that comes their way.