Jennifer Aniston Looks Sexy In White Jumpsuit & Straw Hat In Paparazzi Pics

Whether she is going out for a night on the town or keeping things casual while running errands, one thing is for sure, Jennifer Aniston always looks stunning. Yesterday, Aniston ventured out on a shopping trip to West Hollywood where she looked beautiful for the casual outing. In photos that were shared by The Daily Mail, Jennifer was spotted walking around the area with a bodyguard by her side.

The Friends star showed off her fit physique in a loose-fitting white jumpsuit. The sleeveless ensemble featured sheer material, hitting just at her ankles with a piece of elastic. The piece also dipped well into Aniston’s chest, showing off a little hint of cleavage for the cameras. Aniston accessorized the look with a little bit of dainty silver jewelry, including a necklace and hoop earrings, as well as a straw hat on her head. The stunner completed her look with a pair of flat black-and-white sandals.

The 50-year-old looked to be makeup-free in the images, covering the majority of her face with a pair of oversized sunglasses. Jen wore her signature blonde-dyed tresses in a low ponytail as she held up her cell phone to one ear. The publication suggests that Aniston may have been faking a phone call, but it’s unclear whether or not she was in fact on the phone.

The West Hollywood shopping spree comes just after the actress published a piece for InStyle. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Jennifer reflected on her time on the hit show Friends, calling it one of the best times of her life.

“I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy. I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I’m super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, ‘Aww.’ Even Fred Segal, I guess. I don’t know why that one got me.”

Her time on the show also gave her a lot of life lessons that she has been using in her career. Aniston told readers that her time on the show helped to give her confidence and trust. With a cast that included Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, they had strength in numbers and were able to hold each other up and go through things as one big unit. Of course, the 50-year-old also chatted about some of her most iconic looks, which included her Rachel haircut that many Friends viewers mimicked.

It certainly was an amazing time in Jen’s life.