‘Southern Charm’ Star Shep Rose Offers ‘Apology’ After Mocking Homeless Woman On Instagram

Shep Rose has kind of apologized for his behavior on Sunday night.

Shep Rose is finally admitting he was wrong to share an Instagram video of himself mocking a homeless woman on a New York City street.

After initially refusing to say he was sorry for poking fun at the woman as she hid her face and said, “no,” the Southern Charm star has taken to his Twitter page and shared a statement about his “stupid joke” with his fans and followers.

“I know some people were upset about the video from Sunday night. It was a stupid joke and bad idea all around. Also a bit out of context,” he explained.

According to Rose, he spent a few minutes with the homeless woman before he started shooting the video, and before the clip was shared, they were actually telling jokes. He even said the woman “laughed a little” at his antics before admitting that his behavior “wasn’t cool or funny.” However, when it came to his online audience, not everyone was impressed with his statement and felt he should have come right out and said, “I’m sorry.”

In Rose’s video on Sunday, the reality star showcased several bags of cans as the homeless woman sat nearby with her hand across her face. Right away, his fans and followers flooded him with backlash on Instagram and Twitter, with some accusing him of being entitled.

Even after Rose’s Twitter statement, many pegged him as insincere and suggested he only offered a semi-apology due to the many articles that were being written about him.

“Funny how you stood by your video & told people to unfollow you if they didn’t like it, but now that there’s articles out about it & people are demanding you get booted from the show, NOW you apologize?” one person asked on Twitter.

But Rose had no response.

During recent episodes of Southern Charm Season 6, Rose has been accused of being mean to a number of women, and at one point, Cameran Eubanks revealed Rose once made her cry. Most recently, Rose went head-to-head with Madison LeCroy, the on-again, off-again girlfriend of Austen Kroll, during a trip to Colorado with their co-stars. In turn, LeCroy suggested that Kroll had told her that an STD had been exchanged between two of her co-stars, both of whom denied the shocking and outlandish allegation.

To see more of Rose and his co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Southern Charm Season 6 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.