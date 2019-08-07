Dakota Johnson Explains Why She Had Her Famous Tooth Gap Closed

It was one of Hollywood’s biggest news stories this past week, but fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief now that Dakota Johnson has addressed the “controversy.”

The actor’s fans were shocked to find out that her signature tooth gap was suddenly gone when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her latest movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon, last week. According to The Daily Mail, Dakota was all smiles at the event, and online users quickly noticed that her beloved feature was absent, sending the internet into a spiral of incredulity and wondering.

But on Tuesday, the 29-year-old showed up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and explained the reason behind her new smile. She started off by telling the late night host that she thought the fact her two front teeth closing was “a news-worthy event in our world right now is pretty sha-ka-khan to me.”

“I had a permanent retainer since I was like 13, and it was just glued to the back of my teeth, and I was having a lot of neck problems recently so my orthodontist, she decided it would be a good idea to take it off and see if my jaw sort of expanded,” the 50 Shades of Grey star explained.

Dakota then said that the decision was helpful and that the gap ended up closing by itself. She went on to say she was “really sad about it too.” Still, she seemed to be in very high spirits as she attended the show in a pretty, black minidress, which had a striking pink ruffle adornment across the front. She paired the look with some classic black heels and did not disappoint by showing up in her signature fringe.

Dakota Johnson chats to Jimmy Fallon during her latest appearance on ‘The Tonight Show.’ Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

Loading...

Aside from her new movie, the Hollywood star has other reasons to be happy. As recently reported by The Inquisitr, she was spotted enjoying some well-deserved time off with her beau, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The couple, who were first seen together in January 2018, worked on their tans and splashed around in the water, seemingly putting to rest the rumors that they had split up. The two are usually very private about their romance, but they often are pictured out and about.

Dakota wore a tiny black bikini, flaunting her slim and fit body, while the British musician rocked a pair of fashionable swimming shorts. They appeared loved up as they cozied up to each other in the water, proving that their relationship is still going strong.