Jinger Duggar Is Glowing In Sweet New Instagram Pic

Former Arkansas native Jinger Duggar has fallen in love with her new home state of California by embracing its laid back look and lifestyle as evidenced in a new Instagram photo. The Counting On star is positively glowing as she enjoys the sunshine and relaxed atmosphere of the new state she shares with husband Jeremy Vuolo and their daughter, Felicity.

In a new pic of Jinger’s family, the reality star and member of the extended Duggar brood can be seen attending church with her husband, Jeremy, and daughter.

In the comments section of the sweet pic, Jinger spoke about how much she loves and appreciates her husband and all he does in support of their family. She detailed his best attributes, and explained that she finds his most defining trait the way he parents their only daughter.

In true Duggar fashion, Jinger is allowing her husband to lead their clan, but she is also putting her own stamp on their relationship, which was quite conservative in its beginnings. She was one of the first Duggar daughters to break out her family’s restrictive shell by dying her hair, wearing pants, shorts and, most of all, loosening the restrictive religious lifestyle her parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, used to raise their children.

Fans loved the new pic, which Radar Online revealed was taken as the family attended weekly services at Grace Community Church in San Fernando Valley, California.

The 25-year-old mother of one revealed on social media that she and Jeremy would be relocating from their home in Laredo, Texas, where they initially moved after their marriage, to California, and that Jeremy would be stepping down from his position of pastor at Grace Community Church to work on furthering his education at The Masters Seminar in California. This required the couple to pack up their home and move west for the new opportunity that presented itself to their family.

“As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives,” the couple announced on their official blog.

The couple is residing in the San Fernando Valley, reported Radar Online. The website also reported that the couple’s home is estimated at a whopping $685,000, and is complete with four bedrooms and two baths, as well as a two-car garage.

The couple will reportedly still appear on an upcoming season of TLC’s Counting On, which has documented their romance, courtship, marriage and the birth of their only daughter.

Counting On airs on TLC.