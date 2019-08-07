Teresa Giudice, 47, Reveals Her Toned Abs In A Crop Top

The 'RHONJ' star is showing some skin in a stunning new photo.

Teresa Giudice is flashing her impressive abs in a new shot posted to her Instagram account. The stunning mom of four and longtime Real Housewives of New Jersey star proudly gave the world a look at her very toned middle in a new ad photo shared to her account on August 6 as she put all her hard work in the gym on full display for her followers.

Teresa’s impressive toned abs were the main focus of her latest upload as she rocked a black crop top with a pair of white Calvin Klein shorts. The reality star paired the black-and-white look with a baseball cap while her long, dark hair was left to flow down near to her waist.

Giudice gave a slight smile to the camera in the photo, which she shared to promote Flat Tummy Tea.

The star, who turned 47-years-old back in May, had fans floored as she flashed her toned body and showed off all her hard work in the gym.

“So beautiful,” one person commented on the picture, as another told the RHONJ star they thought she looked “So pretty without the makeup.”

A third person then wrote, “Great Abs!”

And it seems as though the star is keeping it in the family when it comes to ab-flashing photos, as her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga – who’s married to Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga – posted her own fitness photo online on August 6.

As The Inquisitr reported, Gorga promoted another weight loss regime on her account this week while flashing her toned middle in a yellow crop top and skin-tight leggings.

Teresa recently shared that she’s gotten the incredible body she’s been revealing on social media by taking up bodybuilding.

Speaking to Bravo, Giudice revealed that when she’s training for bodybuilding competitions, she works out “really really hard” and heads to the gym every single day to do cardio exercises.

She also admitted that the biggest part of staying in such amazing shape is monitoring what she puts into her body.

“The most important thing is eating very clean,” Giudice said, adding that she also drinks a lot of water. “My diet has changed. I even hate the word ‘diet’ but I can’t eat carbs anymore. Like, I’m an Italian girl, I can’t eat my pasta — I gotta eat good carbs.”