Sara Underwood Sizzles In White Lace Bikini

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood has carved out a bit of a niche for herself. Instead of posing on white-sand beaches or in luxe surroundings like expensive resorts, she spends most of her time in the forests of the Pacific Northwest. The landscape provides the perfect backdrop for her sizzling photos, and she shared another sexy shot from her adventures recently.

In her latest snap, Underwood posed in a unique white bikini while biking near the beach, as she explained in the caption. She made sure to credit the swimsuit designer in the caption as well. While she’s been sharing many shots of herself in outfits from the online retailer Fashion Nova, this particular look is from a different source — designer Andi Bagus.

The bikini Underwood selected is a simple white bandeau top that has a lace overlay, hanging down slightly below the bust to create an interesting look. The bottoms are likewise simple white bikini bottoms with a lace overlay. Rather than simply covering up the white fabric, the lace bottoms almost look like a pair of Daisy Dukes. Hints of skin are visible through the lace, adding a major wow factor to the otherwise basic suit. Underwood paired the suit with a straw hat. Rather than allowing her hair to embrace a wavy texture, she opted to straighten it into a silky smooth look for this snap.

The swimsuit shows off plenty of her toned, tanned skin, including a hint of cleavage, for a look that was sexy and sweet at the same time.

Underwood and her partner, Jacob Witzling, are busy with their project of building cabins in the Pacific Northwest. While Underwood takes plenty of snaps out in nature, making the most of her surroundings and sharing small pockets of beauty with her Instagram followers, she also takes many shots and videos within the cabins to highlight their work.

Approximately a week ago, Underwood added a series of short videos to her Instagram story highlights that fans curious about her idyllic surroundings will want to check out. The series of short videos, titled “Rise & Shine,” give followers a glimpse into what the experience of waking up in one of the cabins is like.

Underwood showcased the views from bed first thing in the morning. She also shared some sweet footage of spending time with Witzling in the morning and preparing their morning cup of coffee.

She also shared what it was like to take her first cup of coffee and sit out on the porch of the house, with a view of the stunning Pacific Northwest greenery.