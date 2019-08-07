Shanina Shaik Sizzles In Revealing Bikini-Like Swimsuit While Boating In Spain

Shanina Shaik shows what she's got in orange swimwear.

Shanina Shaik appears to be enjoying some time away with friends as she set sail on the open water in Formentera, Spain. The bronzed beauty stunned as she soaked up the sun clad in a skin-revealing orange swimsuit.

As seen in photos posted by The Daily Mail, Shaik donned a sexy cut-out swimsuit, which was pretty easy on the eyes. It was held together with decorative rings and revealed the 28-year-old’s slender legs and slim waist. Her summery number also appeared to catch the eyes of the men who were on board with her and her model friends. Lounging on the boat, the Australian bombshell had her phone in hand and appeared to be taking selfies. She was also seen posing as the other bikini-clad girls were snapping away, taking photos of her as they glided over the amazing blue waters. They were said to be sipping on some Don Julio tequila as the group took their sunset cruise.

The Victoria’s Secret model seemed to be relaxed as she casually leaned back, chatting with one of her male companions. She wore her wavy brunette hair down around her shoulders for her time in the Spanish sunshine. Later on, as she was getting off the boat, Shaik threw on a short leopard robe over her orange swimwear.

Shanina Shaik filed for divorce from her husband of one year, DJ Ruckus, in early July. They married in April of 2018 in the Bahamas. The announcement came in June that they had split up after a short-lived marriage.

According to People, the statement came from the supermodel’s rep saying, “After careful thought and consideration, Shanina Shaik and Greg ‘DJ Ruckus’ Andrews have decided to separate. They move forward with much mutual respect and love for each other and ask to please respect their privacy during this time.”

Since the news of their impending divorce, both Ruckus and Shaik have been seen canoodling with others. Ruckus was seen a couple weeks ago partying with his ex’s lookalike in Miami, while Shaik was vacationing in Ibiza around the same time, kissing a mystery man. It appears that these two are moving on quickly.

Shanina Shaik is certainly in summer mode these days. Fans can catch plenty of her bikini photos on her Instagram account. She seems to grab attention whenever she shares her snaps. One particular photo of her posing seductively in what appears to be lingerie racked up over 30,000 likes quickly.